https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eric-trump-just-dropped-a-major-hint/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Wait until you see what we are uncovering… https://t.co/d9fsRohl9W — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 6, 2020

Eric Trump — Wait until you see what we are uncovering…

President Trump alleging massive election fraud so here we go. The vote will be legally challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court. Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are flash points.

President Trump alleging massive election fraud so here we go. The vote will be legally challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court. Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are flash points. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 6, 2020

Letter to Clark County prosecutor regarding fraudulent voting by non-residents…

Letter to the Clark County, NV District Attorney’s office regarding fraudulent voting by non-residents. pic.twitter.com/QadZQtqs0s — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 6, 2020

🚨🚨🚨 Joe Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia. Shocking news 🙄 https://t.co/SxL91KGfck — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020