November 6, 2020

Eric Trump — Wait until you see what we are uncovering…

President Trump alleging massive election fraud so here we go. The vote will be legally challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court. Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are flash points.

Letter to Clark County prosecutor regarding fraudulent voting by non-residents…

