The Trump campaign pointed to alleged irregularities in the ballot counting process in several Wisconsin counties, calling for a recount.

Meanwhile on Nov. 4, Biden said it was “clear” that his team was headed for the White House after AP and other media called Wisconsin and Michigan in his favor.

Wisconsin does not have automatic recounts but the losing candidate can file a petition to do so if the race is within 1 percent. But the state will only foot the bill if it’s within a quarter percent.

The Trump campaign can’t file a petition until the state certifies the results, which are due on Dec. 1.

