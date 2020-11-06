https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/facebook-suddenly-bans-stop-the-steal-after-it-gains-400000-members-in-24-hours/

“Stop the Steal” Protest outside RNC to demand all Republicans defend election integrity

Facebook BANS Massive Pro-Trump Group Protesting “Widespread Ballot Fraud”

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” a Facebook spokesman said.

“The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group,” Facebook claimed Thursday without providing evidence.

The massive group grew to 361,000 members within 24 hours.

The WSJ further notes that “In the minutes before the group was removed, it was adding new members at a rate of more than 25,000 people an hour.” Thus it appears the rapid popularity also brought it to the attention of Facebook’s election content censors.