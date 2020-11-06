https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/federal-judge-cites-justice-brett-kavanaugh-in-rejection-of-nv-gop-request-for-an-injunction-in-nevada/

Breaking news out of Nevada where U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon just denied a request for an injunction sought by the Republican party in Nevada that had asked the court to stop Clark County from “using a machine to verify signatures of mail-in ballots” as well as an injunction to “alter observer access rules”:

tldr: A Nevada federal judge is denying a request for an injunction NV Republicans had sought trying to stop Clark County from using a machine to verify signatures of mail-in ballots, and also won’t enter an injunction altering observer access rules — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 7, 2020

Judge Gordon said, “I don’t think the plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success”:

A federal judge REJECTS an injunction in the GOP-touted lawsuit alleging shaky claims of voter irregularity in Nevada. “I don’t think the plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 7, 2020

This is a defeat for the Trump campaign:

Gordon finds:

– The machine Clark Cty uses to verify signatures doesn’t appear to conflict with NV law

– Observer plaintiff not likely to succeed arguing he was denied required access

– Re: observing, judges should avoid getting into the weeds of things like distances/volume — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 7, 2020

In his ruling, Judge Gordon cited a recent opinion of Justice Brett Kavanaugh “strongly suggesting district judges should not interfere in state election practices”:

And I’m back just in time to hear Judge Andrew Gordon announce his decision from bench — he begins by repeating his earlier cite to Kavanaugh’s concurrence in the Wisconsin case last month, strongly suggesting district judges should not interfere in state election practices — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 7, 2020

He wants state judges to handle the matter:

Gordon was also wary of the complaint because there’s another case on the same issues pending before the Nevada Supreme Court. He said that state judges elected by Nevadans should resolve issues on state law, not a federal judge like him. — Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) November 7, 2020

This didn’t go as planned:

Judge Andrew Gordon: “You’re asking me, it seems, to ignore Justice Kavanaugh’s direction.” — emma brown (@emmersbrown) November 6, 2020

Ouch:

Live by the Brett Kavanaugh concurrence, die by the Brett Kavanaugh concurrence. https://t.co/kCQDlkfbdq — Matt Ford (@fordm) November 7, 2020

