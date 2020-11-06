https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/federal-judge-cites-justice-brett-kavanaugh-in-rejection-of-nv-gop-request-for-an-injunction-in-nevada/

Breaking news out of Nevada where U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon just denied a request for an injunction sought by the Republican party in Nevada that had asked the court to stop Clark County from “using a machine to verify signatures of mail-in ballots” as well as an injunction to “alter observer access rules”:

Judge Gordon said, “I don’t think the plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success”:

This is a defeat for the Trump campaign:

In his ruling, Judge Gordon cited a recent opinion of Justice Brett Kavanaugh “strongly suggesting district judges should not interfere in state election practices”:

He wants state judges to handle the matter:

This didn’t go as planned:

Ouch:

