https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/head-national-nuclear-oversight-committee-unexpectedly-resigns?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The head of the National Nuclear Security Administration has unexpectedly resigned, and government officials aren’t saying why she departed.

Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty resigned Friday after about two and a half years of service at the administration, the NNSA said in a press release.

During her tenure, Gordon-Hagerty “oversaw the modernization of NNSA’s infrastructure and the strengthening of its world-class workforce,” the release said.

She also “made significant strides in improving NNSA governance and management and demonstrated a sincere dedication to the 50,000 men and women serving in the national security workforce.”

William Bookless, previously the administration’s Principal Deputy Administrator, is now serving as the acting administrator, the agency said.

