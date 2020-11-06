During a bombshell interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, former prosecutor Sidney Powell called for an investigation into electronic ballot systems which may have changed “3 percent of the vote.”

“I think they need to investigate the likelihood that 3 percent of the vote changed [due to] preelection ballots collected digitally by using the Hammer and Scorecard programs,” she said during the interview.

“I think Hammer and Scorecard were used by Democratic operatives who had access through government access points,” she added. “They used them to illegally change votes. It’s been used against other countries. It’s just been changed recently [to be used] against our own citizens.”

