November 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump campaign pointed out that the director of Fox News’ election decision desk, Arnon Mishkin, is not an impartial observer but rather a staunch supporter of the Democrats. Both the Trump campaign and other observers have argued that it was too early to call Arizona for Joe Biden.

The director of Fox News’ election decision desk, Arnon Mishkin, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and donated to Obama/Biden in 2008. He’s the one who called Arizona for Biden prematurely. RESCIND! https://t.co/BfAq7TOYdL pic.twitter.com/1LVLj9JQVg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2020

Arnon Mishkin, as director of the decision desk, can essentially tell “viewers … who won the election.” The decision desk and the polling group are described as being “among the few endeavors at Fox that have proven immune to the president’s takeover of the network.”

Mishkin has reportedly admitted he is a “registered Democrat” who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He also financially contributed to the Obama/Biden campaign in 2008.

In his position as head of the decision desk, Mishkin was ultimately responsible for calling Arizona for Biden, an announcement which made waves in the mainstream media as a crucial victory in Biden’s bid to become president.

The Associated Press also called Arizona for Biden, whereas other organizations, including CNN and The New York Times, have not yet done so.

Despite some media outlets awarding the state to Biden, Arizona could still be won by President Trump, as a data error caused people to believe that 98% of votes were counted by Wednesday, when in fact only 84% had been counted.

A member of the Trump Campaign, JT Lewis, noted that Fox News had called Arizona for Biden, “while people were still in line voting. Even after the network joked about their 2000 decision to call Florida for Gore. Now it looks like Trump might win the state, just like Bush did [with Florida].”

Senior Advisor to the campaign, Jason Miller, mentioned in a press call that “President Trump is on pace to win Arizona.”

Meanwhile, an Arizona analytical company predicts that Trump could “carry Arizona based on outstanding ballots.”

“Combined with Silver at [FiveThirtyEight] saying Arizona should never have been called the networks should deduct 11 electoral votes from Biden putting him further away from winning,” wrote Newt Gingrich on Twitter.

The effect of the media in elections cannot be underestimated, as LifeSiteNews reported on Tuesday. Joe Biden attested that he would address the nation as president, even if Trump was still contesting the result in court, so long as the media declared Biden the winner.

Accordingly, Biden seems to be relying upon the effect which the media has on public perception.

