House Democrats took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some of the party’s far-left ideas during a three-hour phone call Thursday that featured lawmakers crying and yelling, according to a new report.

Amid talk that some Democrats are already plotting to oust Pelosi from the speakership after the party lost several seats in Tuesday’s election, Politico reported that some lawmakers blamed Pelosi and calls for things like defunding the police — although the party does still control the House.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., was particularly vocal.

“No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,” Spanberger said. “Nobody should be talking about socialism.”

Spanberger added that if Democrats don’t change their messaging ahead of the 2020 midterm elections, “We will get f****** torn apart.”

Details of the Democrats’ phone call were leaked by anonymous sources who were listening.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., was also critical of the party’s messaging leading up to this week’s election.

If “we are going to run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine, we’re not going to win,” he said, Politico reported.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., even got emotional during the meeting as she urged members of the party to stay unified and not attack each other on Twitter.

Pelosi defended the party’s performance from the election, saying, “This has been a life or death fight for the very fate of our democracy. We did not win every battle, but we did win the war. We held the House. Joe Biden is on a clear path to be the next president of the United States.”

She also told the caucus that they should speak with her directly if they have any complaints, and even gave out her personal cellphone number.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and said on the call that she was “furious” about the election outcome in the House.

“I’m furious. Something went wrong here across the entire political world,” she said. “The voters who turned out look a lot more like 2016 than to what was projected. We will do a post mortem.”

Leading up to the election, many expected Democrats to pad their majority in the House. Others said the party could even overtake Republicans in the Senate and regain control. Neither happened.

