A longtime conservative political pundit says win or lose, Donald Trump has changed the face of the Republican Party, starting with the party’s outreach to Hispanics.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the three most populous Hispanic counties in America by 62, 60, and 37 points, respectively. On Tuesday night, Joe Biden took those same counties by only 5, 20, and 30 points – whereas Donald Trump took the largest percentage of “non-white” votes of any Republican since 1960.

Part of the reason, according to Fox News analyst Lawrence Jones, is that Biden was a terrible candidate – with no ground game or understanding of the nuance of the Hispanic community.

“They decided that they were going to just direct ads at them, not really trying to understand the difference between the Cuban population to the Puerto Ricans,” he stated. “… This was a failure of strategy.”

In contrast to the Democrats’ approach, Jones argued it’s beyond question that President Trump has Hispanics and African Americans taking a second look at the GOP.

Gary Bauer, president of American Values, says if that’s the case, it’s important that the party not squander the gains.

“It’s got to be a main street party, not a Wall Street party,” Bauer tells OneNewsNow. “It’s got to expand out to other voting blocs like Cuban-Americans, Venezuelan-Americans – and there’s many others that we can add to that list.”

Bauer contends Trump also has the Republican Party taking a second look at its foreign policy priorities.

“It’s got to be a party that resists the NeoCon siren song of endless wars,” he adds, “[and not just be] a party of clearly military strength, but a party that doesn’t go to war unless it absolutely has to – and then it wins that war.”

Starr County, Texas, is the most Hispanic county in the U.S. That was the county Hillary Clinton took 79%-to-17% over Trump four years ago. Biden won Starr County this week by a mere 5 points (52% to 47%).