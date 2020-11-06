https://www.dailywire.com/news/generation-z-democrat-who-lives-with-his-mom-elected-as-californias-youngest-legislator-in-80-years

A 25-year-old, progressive Asian-American from San Jose became the youngest candidate to be elected to the California Legislature in more than eight decades after beating his GOP opponent in a landslide on Tuesday, winning more than 73% of the vote.

The Los Angeles Times describes Alex Lee as a “Generation Z Democrat” who “lives with his mom and, up until recently, was working part time for an app-based delivery service to make ends meet during his campaign.”

Pokemon Go to the Polls pic.twitter.com/nF4PwkcapB — Alex Lee for State Assembly (@VoteAlexLee2020) November 2, 2020

“All of this combined will make me an effective advocate,” Lee said. “This isn’t abstract for me. I don’t have to try to understand what it’s like for people who struggle to pay their bills or with housing insecurity, that’s something I live with.”

“In my community, I can only afford to live at home with my family,” he said. “Like a lot of people, they have to live with their parents because that’s the only financially feasible option. That’s why housing affordability is important to me.”

The Times notes, “Lee will join a Democrat-dominated Legislature, where fellow lawmakers are, on average, twice his age.” According to Lee, he will be the first openly bisexual person to serve in that body.

After canvassing for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, Lee was endorsed by Vermont’s self-proclaimed democratic socialist. Andrew Yang, another contender for the Democratic nomination, also publicly backed Lee in the race.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/hoYGboiThh — Alex Lee for State Assembly (@VoteAlexLee2020) October 13, 2020

As the L.A. Times reported:

Lee easily defeated Republican Bob Brunton for the Bay Area district that encompasses San Jose, Santa Clara and Fremont. While the seat has been solidly Democratic, voters with no party preference make up 33% to Republicans’ 15%. Assembly District 25 was previously held by Democrat Kansen Chu, who left to run for Santa Clara County supervisor. In the March primary, Lee split the vote with seven other Democrats, allowing Brunton to finish on top. While it was Lee’s first campaign, he wasn’t new to politics. He worked in the district office of Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) before quitting to run his campaign. He previously worked in the state Capitol office of Sen. Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park), who was first elected when he was in his mid-30s. Stern said he could see right away that Lee had ambition.

Stern told The Times, “Alex had the kind of impatience for progress that makes an unlikely win like his possible.”

Alex Vassar, communications manager at the California State Library, tells the outlet there has only been one person younger than Lee who has been elected as a California state lawmaker. In 1939, voters elected Democrat Maurice Atkinson to the Assembly as a 23-year-old.

Lee is a lifelong Californian whose family immigrated to America from Hong Kong. He claims “multiple, marginalized identities” and has pledged to “uplift Californians who are from communities of color, LGBTQIA+, unhoused, differently abled, and economically exploited.”

“When we announced our campaign last June, we were the underdog,” Lee said. “And with this victory, we’re challenging the status quo. We’re proof that if you have a dream and you fight for it, you can get there.”

