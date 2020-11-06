https://bongino.com/georgia-election-results-likely-headed-to-recount/

UPDATE: Since publication, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has confirmed that there will be a recount of Georgia’s presidential race ballots.

The Georgia race is going to be decided by a hair, and that all but guarantees a recount that will further drag on the election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now ahead of President Trump in the battle for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes after new votes were added to the tally. As of 11am ET, there were 2,449,590 votes in the Biden column, representing 49.39 percent of ballots cast, versus 2,448,492 or 49.37 percent for Trump. Biden leads by a miniscule 1,098 votes.

On Thursday evening, events appeared to be leading in this direction. The New York Times reported that Trump’s lead had dipped below 10,000 in Georgia with 47,000 votes left to be counted. Many of those votes were from Chatham County, which includes the city of Savannah. It was at 6:10pm last night another batch of ballots came in from Clayton County, a deep blue county.

President Clinton won the state of Georgia in 1992 and was the last Democrat to do so. The fate of Georgia will likely come down to the nearly 9,000 absentee ballots from military and overseas voters that have not yet been counted.

A recount can be requested in Georgia if a candidate loses with a 0.5% margin or less, and the Trump campaign has already put out a press release foreshadowing one. “This election is not over,” Trump general campaign counsel Matt Morgan said.

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Morgan said. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

This election is not over. pic.twitter.com/0WJGtgqKxX — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 6, 2020

Georgia’s voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling also predicted a recount, calling it “more than likely,” but doesn’t expect it to have an outcome on the result because he “takes security very seriously.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there may be no official winner for another two weeks, and that a recount would take five days.

