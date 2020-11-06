https://www.oann.com/german-factories-expect-to-churn-out-less-in-coming-months-ifo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=german-factories-expect-to-churn-out-less-in-coming-months-ifo

November 6, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Production expectations for the mighty industrial sector of Europe’s largest economy have weakened somewhat for the coming months, Germany’s Ifo institute said on Friday, adding that it was unclear what impact lockdown measures would have.

Its index for production prospects dropped to 17.4 points in October from 20.0 points in September, having previously risen for months.

The German statistics office is due to publish industrial output data for September at 0700 GMT, with economists expecting to see a 2.7% increase.

(Reporting by Michelle Adair; editing by Thomas Seythal)

