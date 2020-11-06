https://noqreport.com/2020/11/06/good-news-trump-will-win-in-the-end-bad-news-a-fractured-nation-is-certain/

We’ve entered the “everything’s bad” phase of this no-good, terrible year. It appears that the great theft of the presidency is upon us as Pennsylvania and Georgia are in the process of declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election. And while that seems bad enough, my worst fears are poised to come true. It’s playing out just as I hoped it wouldn’t.

In the end, President Trump is going to win this election. And that’s part of “the plan.” No, I’m not talking about some QAnon “trust the plan” theory in which the President is playing 4-D chess by putting watermarks on ballots to expose the Democrats. I’m talking about the plans of powers and principalities. I’m talking about real end times stuff. And it’s all playing out. It’s all coming to pass.

Here’s the scenario, as it has been laid out by many people on social media. Joe Biden is declared the winner. President Trump’s team fights it all the way to the Supreme Court. All the while, mainstream media, Big Tech, every Democrat, a good chunk of Republicans, foreign leaders, and especially the Deep State are calling on President Trump to accept the results. They’ll claim there’s no evidence of voter fraud, or at least not enough to have swayed the election. But in what will be painted as a questionable decision, the Supreme Court sides with the campaign and throws out just enough ballots to declared President Trump the winner.

This sounds like a good thing, right? From many angles, it is. But it will also mark the beginning of the next part of the evil plan, which is to spark open revolution in the United States. It’s won’t be the type of civil war we read about from the 19th century. It will be neighbor against neighbor. It will be major cities and small towns overrun by masses of people driven by the spirit of antichrist. There will be rebellion in the halls of government. Even the military itself will be divided. The end of this nation may be upon us. At the very least, it will be a fracturing moment that will bring very disastrous times to the United States. People will die. If the nation survives, it will not be what it was before.

Some may wonder why I don’t just accept that Joe Biden’s going to win. That’s bad enough, right? Well, yes, but the clumsiness by which they’ve stolen this election tells us things didn’t go as they planned… or at least how they were told it was planned. They were expecting to take the Senate and expand in the House. They telegraphed their moves as if they were told the outcome was going to be unambiguous. That’s all from the Democrats. Then, we look at how mainstream media and Big Tech were conditioning us to not be able to question the results. For at least two months we’ve been told that the blue wave was coming and that we won’t be able to spread “lies” to the contrary.

The Hunter Biden laptop was unleashed and they were caught partially off guard. In my theory, even this was part of the machinations of the powers and principalities to make force an uncomfortable amount of cheating by the left. They were going in thinking they had to simply make sure Biden was over the top in a handful of key states. The Hunter situation made it much harder for them to achieve their goals. It forced them to get sloppy, to manufacture 5-15 million votes instead of the few hundred thousand they anticipated. Yes, even the Democrats were played by the powers and principalites.

If I had to put a number on whether I thought we’ll survive this as a nation and a people, I’d put it at 50/50. We do not know the depth of the forces at work against us and we do not know if the forces that protect us are going to let it happen. All we know is that things are going to get bumpy at the very least. Will the turbulence be enough to take down this whole thing? We’ll know soon enough.

First and foremost, now is the time for believers in the Bible to secure our faith, as it will be tested. Second, we must be prepared for very hard times from a worldly perspective. If that means “prepping” to some of you, so be it. Third, we need to keep a positive attitude even in the face of potential oblivion. Why? Because we know how the story ends. If it’s God’s will that we are to survive this, rejoice! If it’s God’s will that we are to crumble, then we know the end times are here and we can look forward to the King’s nearing return. Either way, the future is wonderful in this world or the next.

The end goal of the radical left was never to elect Joe Biden. It was to vilify President Trump and by doing so, justify the destruction of America. When he “steals” the election through the courts, their revolution will begin. Be prepared.

