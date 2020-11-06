https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/524823-graham-senate-may-confirm-trump-judges-into-2021

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham to donate 0K to Trump’s legal defense fund News media’s underperformance a drag on the electoral process Biden win would leave GOP poised for 2024 comeback MORE (R-S.C.) on Friday opened the door to continuing to confirm President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE’s judicial nominees in 2021, right up until when the next president, likely Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE, is sworn in on Jan. 20.

“I think we got some district court judges that were Republican and Democrat. But, yeah, the committee will keep operating. I’ll get back with you about more details about how far to go,” he told reporters on a call when asked about whether the Senate could possibly continue to confirm judges in December and January, even if Trump loses. “We’ll see what happens with the presidential race.”

Graham said his first legislative priority is to “try to get a coronavirus stimulus package before January.”

“I’ve been in the camp of going big,” he said. “We need a big package, some Republicans don’t agree. We have to see how the presidential race shapes up.”

The GOP senator said Trump has a path to victory if he can make a comeback in Arizona, where Joe Biden currently has 50 percent of the vote with 93 percent of the estimated vote reported, while Trump has 48.6 percent.

“If Trump comes back in Arizona, and he actually takes Arizona, this is going to be one hell of a fight,” Graham said.

“If at the end of the day he falls short in Arizona, I think most people trust Arizona to have done it right. Republicans trust Gov. Ducey,” he said, referring to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyArizona voters approve ballot measure to raise taxes on high-income households Aides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Democrat Kelly defeats McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE (R). “The trend seems to be that Trump actually could win Arizona.”

There are currently two U.S. appellate court vacancies and 55 U.S. district court vacancies.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts George Floyd’s brother: Biden ‘deserves a chance to prove himself worthy’ MORE (R-Ky.) said last week that he will try to confirm as many of Trump’s court picks as he can, even if he doesn’t win the election.

“We’re going to run through the tape. We go through the end of the year, and so does the president. We’re going to fill the 7th Circuit, and I’m hoping we have time to fill the 1st Circuit as well,” McConnell told conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“And we are, by the way, confirming a district judge as soon as we get back after the election, and we’re going to clean the plate, clean all the district judges off as well,” McConnell said.

