https://www.oann.com/head-of-u-s-agency-overseeing-nuclear-weapons-fleet-resigns-energy-department/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=head-of-u-s-agency-overseeing-nuclear-weapons-fleet-resigns-energy-department

FILE PHOTO: Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration Lisa Gordon-Hagerty (centre) tours the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama in Bangor, Washington, U.S. in this October 10, 2018 handout photo. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

November 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the agency that oversees the U.S. fleet of nuclear weapons has resigned, the U.S. Energy Department said on Friday.

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty resigned as administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration. William Bookless is now serving as acting administrator of NNSA, the department said in a release.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)

