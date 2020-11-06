https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/hillary-clinton-cheers-news-media-calls-2020-election-joe-biden/

Decision Desk HQ announced just before 9 a.m. that “Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.”

Hillary Clinton cheered the news this morning.

Four years ago Democrats never would have dreamed about being so brazen in their election theft.

Hillary must be kicking herself today for conceding when she was defeated.

All she needed was a few more days and a few locked rooms of vote “counters.”

TRENDING: GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama’s All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

