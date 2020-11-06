https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/how-were-trump-and-biden-different-on-election-night

During Wednesday’s livestream, Steven Crowder pointed out the differences between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Biden and Trump both gave a speech, and they were similar in a lot of ways. They were different in one,” Crowder said.

In this clip, Crowder noted a difference in the energy behind statements issued by both 2020 presidential candidates. According to Crowder, while President Trump and Biden put a positive spin on the progress of the election, Trump displayed a willingness to fight for the position.

Watch the clip for more from Crowder.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

