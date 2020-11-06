https://www.oann.com/huawei-appealing-swedens-ban-from-5g-networks-swedish-radio-sr/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=huawei-appealing-swedens-ban-from-5g-networks-swedish-radio-sr

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

November 6, 2020

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Huawei [HWT.UL] has appealed Sweden’s decision to exclude the Chinese telecom equipment maker from being a supplier in the roll-out of 5G networks in the Nordic country, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday.

“What happens now is we will send the appeal to the administrative court of Stockholm. After that, they will handle this case,” a PTS spokesman said.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sweden last month became https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-sweden-huawei/sweden-bans-huawei-zte-gear-for-use-by-firms-taking-part-in-5g-spectrum-auction-idUKKBN2750VZ the latest country to ban Huawei [HWT.UL] and ZTE in its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard)

