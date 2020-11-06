https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-corrupted-software-used-michigan-county-stole-6000-votes-trump-also-used-swing-states-uses-chinese-computer-parts-machines/

A so-called computer ‘glitch’ fix in one of Michigan’s counties has led to 6,000 votes switching from Joe Biden to President Trump. The Head of the Republican Party has asked for an additional 47 counties be recounted after the fix since these 47 counties also use the same Dominion software.

A so-called computer glitch has been uncovered in Michigan today and it resulted in swapping 6,000 votes from Joe Biden to President Trump.

UPDATE: Michigan’s #AntrimCounty flipped to a win for #DonaldTrump after an election-software glitch was fixed today. Revised totals now show that Trump won by an estimated 2,500 votes. Michigan’s GOP Chairwoman, Laura Cox is calling for 47 other counties in Michigan to… — Scriberr News (@ScriberrNews) November 6, 2020

Dominion Software is used in 28 US states including ALL OF THE BATTLEGROUND STATES.

The Dominion software “glitch” ONLY took votes from President Trump and Republicans.

Dominion is used in 30 different states.

Dominion is used in EVERY SWING STATE!

☑️Nevada

☑️Arizona

☑️Minnesota

☑️Michigan

☑️Wisconsin

☑️Georgia

☑️Pennsylvania

Via Kyle Becker reported:

And NUMEROUS COUNTIES in Georgia also used the software!

And two counties in Georgia that used the software shut down for two hours on election day.

And Dominion uses Chinese computer parts in their machines.

Via NBC News in 2019:

The source of the nation’s voting machines has become an urgent issue because of real fears that hackers, whether foreign or domestic, might tamper with the mechanics of the voting system. That has led to calls for ES&S and its competitors, Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems and Austin, Texas-based Hart Intercivic, to reveal details about their ownership and the origins of the parts, some of which come from China, that make up their machines.

GCN listed the Chinese computer parts used in the Dominion machines.

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos and Hart InterCivic President Julie Mathis said their companies use Chinese-made LCD screen components, chip capacitors and resistors, arguing that in some cases there’s no option for manufacturing those parts in the United States. “We would welcome guidelines and best practices from the committee and from the federal government,” Poulos said. “This is not a problem that’s unique to the election industry.”

This is turning into a MASSIVE scandal!

Democrats thought this “glitch” would be enough to beat Donald Trump.

They had no idea he would have the greatest landslide and vote totals in US history!

So then they had to dump Hundreds of Thousands of ballots in to the swing states they lost!

