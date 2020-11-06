https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-exclusive-keep-faith-president-trump-will-win-election-based-constitution-per-retired-intel-operative-tony-shaffer/

President Trump has a great case and will win this election based on the Constitution per retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer.

Tony Shaffer is a retired Intelligence Operative and current President of the London Center for Policy Research and a member of President Trump’s 2020 Advisory Board. He believes the President won the election and has a great case in the courts to prove it.

Shaffer created a fire on Twitter yesterday when he questioned whether the President may have marked all the ballots in this year’s election which would indicate if a ballot counted was legitimate or not.

Shaffer tweeted this:

A hypothetical question for all the Democrat trolls following my feed…

What if DHS anticipated DNC counting fraud.

What if they “tagged” each legitimate ballot.

What would happen if DHS does an audit of all counted ballots and find ballots without the tag – what happens then?

Next Shaffer made some comments and asked another question:

It’s done in known contracted sights…you do understand law enforcement asks for cooperation all the time from companies, right?

A third tweet from Shaffer indicated that there are numerous ways to mark documents without the markings clearly identifiable:

Oh, there is more than that now…

People don’t understand how light works…and what they don’t see can be seen in infrared and ultraviolet…we had a whole block of instruction at “the Farm” on secret writing…it is amazing…

This caused an uproar on Twitter and liberals freaked out thinking they might have gotten caught in their attempt to steal this year’s election.

Shaffer has a credible record and one of the first to confirm that President Trump was being spied on back in March 2017. We covered this in prior posts:

Based on his impressive record, we were curious about Shaffer’s tweets and so we contacted him and he shared the following comments:

The tweets were questions for people to think about. We know that the same people who were behind the Russia collusion scam were still around and to think that they were going to allow the President to freely win the 2020 election was foolish. Of course there would be a major effort to prevent President Trump from winning. Certainly the President’s team prepared for this year’s election and would have considered possible voter fraud on a large scale due to the current environment in the US. Tony posed his questions and the left went crazy and based on this they must know what they are doing is unjust. The courts will decide this election and the Constitution is on the side of the President. Any illegal votes should not be counted and when this is addressed the President will win the election. There are many actions by the Democrats that indicate they are attempting to steal the election. (We have reported numerous stories on this subject since the election.) The Constitution requires that all valid ballots be received and counted on the first Tuesday in November. Any efforts to drag the election out after this date are likely not legitimate. Efforts by the Democrats to prevent oversight and transparency are likely due to corruption. Why has the Biden campaign not urged for transparency during this process? Where there is no transparency there is something being hidden. How come Texas and Florida can be transparent and provide results on Election eve but other states could not and even stopped counting? Historically Iowa and Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio and Florida and Georgia vote very similarly. What happened this year to break this connection? Why were things changed late at night in some of these states? If there is an ongoing investigation into any of this would the President comment on it or would it be more proper not to?

Finally Shaffer pointed out that the Democrats again put us in a position we have never been in before.

The President’s son tweeted yesterday something similar:

When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy.

When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020

Let’s pray for the country and that the demons trying to destroy it are caught and justice is served.



