FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a news conference in Grant Park after the election in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

November 7, 2020

(Reuters) – David Perdue, the incumbent Republican U.S. senator for Georgia, will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in a runoff race on Jan. 5, Edison Research said on Friday.

Edison said Perdue had 49.8% of the estimated vote tallied compared with 47.9% for Ossoff. Under Georgia election law, a winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff between the two top candidates.

Georgia election officials have not yet ordered a runoff in that race.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

