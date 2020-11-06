https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pope-catholic-blago-weighs-corrupt-democrat-machine-stealing-votes-philadelphia-video/

2020 is wild!

Even former Illinois governor Rod “Blago” Blagojevich is calling out Democrat corruption in Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta and Nevada.

Blago knows all about the corrupt Democrat machine since he was in the thick of it as Illinois governor and ended up serving 7 years of a 14 year prison sentence for trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant senate seat in 2008.

Blagojevich weighed in on the brazen attempt by the Democrat party to steal the election.

“Is the Pope Catholic?” Blago responded to Newsmax host Rob Scmitt in response to whether he thinks Democrat votes are being ‘stolen’ in Philadelphia.

“It’s a time-honored tradition in big, Democrat-controlled cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, to do precisely what they’re doing now,” Blago said.

WATCH:

IS THE POPE CATHOLIC? That’s Rod Blagojevich’s response to whether he thinks Democrat votes are being ‘stolen’ in Philadelphia. [with Newsmax TV’s @SchmittNYC https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm] pic.twitter.com/d0IJOJZZb3 — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 6, 2020

President Trump in February commuted Blago’s sentence after he served more than 7 years in prison.

Days after his commutation, Blago told Fox News host Jesse Watters that it was Barack Obama who began the whole conversation about his vacant senate seat and he even sent a middleman to Blago on election night.

