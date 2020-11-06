https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/israeli-minister-warns-war-middle-east-biden-wins/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Israeli Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi warns that a Biden presidency could ignite war in the Middle East, while Egypt fears Biden would aid the resurgence of Islamists in the region.

Hanegbi pointed out that Biden has indicated he will resurrect America’s nuclear agreement with Iran which was cancelled by the Trump administration.

For Israel, this would represent an existential threat to national security and drastically increase the chances of war with Tehran.

“If Biden stays with that policy, there will, in the end, be a violent confrontation between Israel and Iran,” said Hanegbi.

