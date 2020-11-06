http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rhSRpIrJdlg/

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has received more popular votes than any U.S. president in history with over 73 million, according to unofficial election results, breaking the previous record set in 2008 by his old boss Barack Obama.

Breitbart News gleaned the Biden tally of 73,750,980 (as of 2:30 p.m. Friday) from the Associated Press (AP) and Obama’s 2008 count (69,498,516) from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

With the count still ongoing, Biden had broken Obama’s record by more than four million votes as of Friday afternoon.

According to AP, President Donald Trump had also received more popular votes (69,796,895) than Obama by that time, although by a smaller margin of a few hundred thousand votes.

During a televised appearance on Sky News Australia, commentator Gideon Rozner from the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) said it is hard to believe Biden, “somebody who looks like he can’t even tie up his own shoelaces,” received millions of more votes than Obama.

Meanwhile, the New York Times noted:

Democrats are likely to point to the vote total as evidence that they continue to represent the majority of the country in presidential elections. They have won the popular vote in every presidential election since 2000 with the exception of 2004.

On Wednesday, CNBC reported that the projected popular vote total of at least 159.8 million represented a record high in a presidential election and the “highest voter turnout rate among eligible citizens since 1900,” adding:

Overall, Democrats had an early vote advantage heading into Election Day with 43% of early or absentee votes compared with Republicans’ 37%. While more Democrats than Republicans voted early by mail, more GOP voters cast ballots early in person than Democrats.

Buoyed by record absentee balloting, several states, including South Carolina and battleground Michigan, saw historic voter turnout.

Notwithstanding the popular vote, a candidate must win 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

As of Friday afternoon, neither Biden nor Trump had reached that total with several states still counting ballots.

Trump has watched his Election Day margins evaporate as more Democrat late-counted votes trickle in in important battleground states.

In response, the president vowed Thursday to take legal action to challenge election results in important swing states.

Trump believes mail-in voting has opened the election to fraud. Democrats and their mainstream media allies have deemed the claim baseless.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

