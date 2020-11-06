https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joseph-stalin-right-america-slept-democrats-swept-took-lead-ga-nv-pa/

Joseph Stalin is famous for this 1923 quote:

“I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this — who will count the votes, and how.”

How many times in history has this been played out?

Ask the people of Venezuela how this worked out for Hugo Chavez?

GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama's All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!

Last night while you were sleeping Democrats took the lead — three days after the election — in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

