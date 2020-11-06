https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joseph-stalin-right-america-slept-democrats-swept-took-lead-ga-nv-pa/
Joseph Stalin is famous for this 1923 quote:
“I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this — who will count the votes, and how.”
Advertisement – story continues below
How many times in history has this been played out?
Ask the people of Venezuela how this worked out for Hugo Chavez?
TRENDING: GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama’s All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!
Last night while you were sleeping Democrats took the lead — three days after the election — in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.