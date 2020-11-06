https://thepostmillennial.com/all-four-officers-in-george-floyd-case-to-be-tried-together-rules-judge

On Thursday, Judge Peter Cahill of Hennepin County ruled that the four officers involved in the case surrounding the death of George Floyd must be tried together.

Cahill denied past requests for separate trials and a change of locations.

The police officers’ attorneys requested the men be tried separately, citing “antagonist defenses,” Forbes reports.

Cahill’s decision was motivated by the fact that the cases are similar and out of a desire to lessen the burden of prosecutors. Jurors will be kept anonymous and cameras will be allowed in the court room to live stream proceedings.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released the following statement today upon the rulings of the Hennepin County District Court:

“I’m satisfied by the court’s decisions today… they acted in concert with each other and the evidence against them is similar, so it is right to try them in one trial… these rulings reflect a measured and thoughtful application of the law… the rulings today represent another significant step forward in the pursuit of justice for George Floyd and for our community.”

The trial will begin on March 8 in downtown Minneapolis and could go on for weeks.



