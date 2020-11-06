https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-president-trump-vows-use-every-aspect-law-fight-corrupt-democrat-machine-trying-steal-election/

President Trump on Friday released a statement vowing to fight for the American people.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process,” Trump said.

“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government.”

“I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

Statement from President Trump: “I will never give up fighting for you and our nation” pic.twitter.com/VCg0Za0m83 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 6, 2020

President Trump earlier Friday tweeted that he has the Constitution on his side.

“This is what we know. We have to go back to the state level and how this morass came to be in the first instance. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court, flagrantly violated the Constitution of the U.S. The power to set these rules and regulations is vested in the — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

….hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

….has been able to render decisions in a matter of days.” Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

