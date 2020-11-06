https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-like-stalins-great-purge-democrats-creating-trump-accountability-project-hit-list-pay-back-trump-supporters/

The Great Purge was a campaign of political repression in the Soviet Union that occurred from 1936 to 1938. It involved a large-scale repression of wealthy peasants (kulaks); genocidal acts against ethnic minorities; a purge of the Communist Party, government officials, and the Red Army leadership; widespread police surveillance; suspicion of saboteurs; counter-revolutionaries; imprisonment; and arbitrary executions.

Historians estimate the total number of deaths due to Stalinist repression in 1937–38 to be between 680,000 and 1,200,000.[1][2]

A list from the Great Purge signed by Stalin, Molotov, Kaganovich, Voroshilov, Mikoyan, and Chubar.

The term repression was officially used to describe the prosecution of people considered counter-revolutionaries and enemies of the people by the leader of the Soviet Union at the time, Joseph Stalin.

On Friday Democrat operatives organized the Trump Accountability Project.

Democrats are putting together a list of Trump supporters to punish after they steal the 2020 election.

Please explain how this is different than the communist purges?

We are watching history repeat itself.

Socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is organizing this movement.

The Post Millennial reported:

At the behest of ‘squad’ member and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a blacklist of “Trump sycophants”—entitled “The Trump Accountability Project”—is archiving the names of individuals who “elected, served, funded, supported, and represented” President Donald Trump.

