Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito ordered counties in Pennsylvania to comply with a directive from the state to segregate ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on election day to ensure they’re not counted with ballots that arrived on time:

Apparently, it wasn’t clear that the counties were actually doing this:

The segregation was supposed to be happening and this just gives the weight of a SCOTUS order to make sure it’s being enforced:

This decision “preserves the status quo,” according to election lawyer Ben Ginsberg and is not necessarily “huge for @realDonaldTrump” as Sean Spicer suggests:

We still don’t know how many late-arriving ballots were not segregated or if there are enough of these ballots to change the course of the election:

Republicans had wanted Justice Alito to stop the count:

But that didn’t happen:

