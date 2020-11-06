https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/justice-department-looking-allegations-voter-fraud-nevada-trump-legal-team-identifies-thousands-illegal-votes/

The Justice Department is looking into allegations of voter fraud after a legal team working with the Trump campaign identified thousands of illegal votes in Nevada.

A law firm working in conjunction with the Trump campaign’s legal team has identified as many as 6,000 illegal votes in Nevada.

A letter was sent to the Clark County, Nevada District Attorney alleging voter fraud by people who were not legal residents of Clark County.

“Indeed, we have initially identified 3,062 voters who moved from Nevada before the election but still cast ballots in this election,” the letter to the Clark County DA read. “We have verified this by cross-referencing the list of general election voters with publicly available change of address records.

“For instance, demographic experts agree that the National Change of Address database only captures about one-third of relocations. Consequently, this number will likely grow by 6,000 voters, at minimum.

The Nevada GOP sent a criminal referral to US Attorney General Bill Barr regarding the 3,062 instances of voter fraud identified by Trump’s legal team.

Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

According to the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal, Justice Department officials are “looking into it.”

