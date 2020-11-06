https://www.theblaze.com/news/keith-olbermann-remove-arrest-trump

In an angry rant, former MSNBC and ESPN host Keith Olbermann embarked on yet another unhinged rant against President Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election.

What are the details?

Olbermann shared video of the rant on Twitter Thursday night, writing, “TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED AND ARRESTED, TONIGHT. Gripped by a paranoid delusion, threatening the nation’s safety, this can’t wait any longer. It won’t happen; in fact, he’ll probably concede and instantly announce he’s running in ’24.”

In the video, Olbermann called the president’s voters — all 69 million of them and counting — “morons.”

“The bad news is, I think the lame-duck president is now pivoting to Trump 2024,” he warned, pointing to a recent New York Times report indicating that Trump is reportedly considering a third run at the White House if former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election.

“When it’s finally over, he utters this breathless sentence: ‘I concede and I’m running for president in 2024. The rallies start next Friday,'” Olbermann added.

“Trump can still live in a version of the bubble that he and the 69 million morons who voted for him have lived in since 2015,” he added. “Inside ‘Trump World,’ it’s fun and exciting and there’s no pandemic and nothing but white people and lots of guns and everybody will be a billionaire soon!”

Elsewhere during the evening, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “I Stand With President @realDonaldTrump,” to which Olbermann fired back, “Then you need to be arrested and removed tonight as well.”

