https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/11/06/latino-actor-john-leguizamo-leads-hate-parade-again-sunshine-state-for-backing-trump-florida-is-dead-to-me-n275886
About The Author
Related Posts
17 Questions Joe Biden Needs To Answer Before The Election
October 12, 2020
Why Democrats Freaked Out When Barr Told the Truth
April 15, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy