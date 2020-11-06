https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-bully-coffee-shop-off-college-campus

Hundreds of customers flocked to Big City Coffee last Friday morning, and since there was no room to hold everybody, patrons were in line far down the block.

Image source: KTVB-TV video screenshot

An unusual scene to be sure at the small business in Boise, Idaho — but there was a reason so many gathered at the establishment last week.

Image source: KTVB-TV video screenshot

What are the details?

See, the coffee shop closed its new location on the campus of Boise State University on Oct. 26 after some students criticized a Thin Blue Line flag displayed at the downtown shop, KTVB-TV reported.

Image source: KTVB-TV video screenshot

Indeed, members of the college’s Inclusive Excellence Student Council tore into Big City Coffee at a September meeting and wondered why the franchise was allowed on campus.

One called the shop “not a safe place,” and another stated, “We are supporting an organization that blatantly supports the Thin Blue Line, and everyone [sic] black person I know has stories of being treated unfairly at this place … I believe that supporting this organization during these times is not good.”

A third council member had this to say: “This is unacceptable that it is happening. Activists in our area are being targeted and people are being harmed. This company is going to encourage this type of behavior on campus and attract those types of people to our campus. It should not be up to marginalized students to fix this. It is up to the administrators to fix this and allow for students to have a voice. We have known for half a decade that they support Thin Blue Line, and this is unacceptable and should have never happened.”

What did the coffee shop owner have to say?

Big City Coffee owner Sarah Fendley wrote on social media that she displays the Thin Blue Line flag as a message of support to police and her fiance, Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry, KTVB said.

Holtry was paralyzed and had his left leg amputated above the knee after he was shot multiple times during a manhunt for a wanted felon in 2016, the station said in a previous story.

Image source: KTVB-TV video screenshot

In regard to the campus controversy, university officials said the shop owner “requested to be let out of the contract. We agreed to the owner’s request. At no time did the administration at Boise State ask Big City Coffee to leave campus. At no time did the administration ask Big City Coffee to compromise the owner’s First Amendment rights.”

And while Fendley declined to comment to KTVB about the situation, Holtry said there has been a “misconception that [Fendley] left of her own free will, which is actually not even a half-truth, probably an eighth-truth, because she knew darn good and well that she wasn’t going to get the support” on campus due to an “extremely small vocal minority.”

Good news

But Holtry added to the station that he was “blown away” by the turnout at the coffee shop’s downtown location after word got out that they were no longer on the BSU campus — and the reasons why.

Image source: KTVB-TV video screenshot

“This is really touching and it’s been a very amazing day — I’ve been here for two-and-a-half hours, and it’s been like this the entire time,” he told KTVB. “It shows what a great community we have, and what people really think and what people — how they live and how they support, not just first responders but local businesses and people who really commit their lives to Boise.”

