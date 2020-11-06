https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/let-the-healing-begin-joe-bidens-rapid-response-director-is-already-referring-to-trump-admin-as-white-house-trespassers/

Now that Joe Biden has most likely won the presidential election, it’s time to restore decency and decorum to the national political discourse.

Let’s have Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates get the ball rolling, shall we?

Biden camp’s @AndrewBatesNC: “The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.” — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 6, 2020

Ah, there it is.

Meet the Biden administration’s Press Secretary https://t.co/LYvuC0Z1Pn — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 6, 2020

Don’t be surprised.

Totally normal thing to say. https://t.co/mLwnfpDPCR — BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2020

Normal for Team Biden.

Jesus. Disgusting. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 6, 2020

Votes are still being counted and Biden’s camp is already going full Olbermann. https://t.co/00RTJwcYCX — BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2020

Well, yeah. We’d be shocked if they didn’t pull something like this, honestly.

Not helping. — Dean (@DeanMThomson) November 6, 2020

This was extremely unhelpful. I thought @JoeBiden, if he wins the election, wants to bring the country together. Biden should fire this clown ASAP. @ZcohenCNN @NatashaBertrand @SangerNYT @ChrisCuomo — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) November 6, 2020

Is this really helping ? 😒 — Sic’Em (@thechrislange) November 6, 2020

Who cares? Orange Man Bad.

This screams unity, doesn’t it. — Rachelle Fairchild (@21Fairchild) November 6, 2020

