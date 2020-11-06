https://thehill.com/homenews/media/524835-limbaugh-walks-back-comments-referring-to-biden-as-the-winner

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh walked back comments he made on his show Friday referring to Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

During his show, Limbaugh was discussing comments made by sports columnist Jason Whitlock on Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonFox’s Baier: 2020 race in key battlegrounds is ‘narrowing fast’ On The Trail: The five factors that make Joe Biden the favorite Hunter Biden questions are too important for the media to dismiss MORE‘s show, in which he said he hoped that the love President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE has from his followers would prevail over the “hate” that is giving Biden an edge.

“The guy that won did not have any kind of massive, pro support. He was just the vessel, he was just the recipient of whatever anti-Trump sentiment there was,” Limbaugh said in response. “Now, he can tell himself all day long that he’s been elected president, because he has.”

Limbaugh then went on to say that neither Republicans nor Democrats “properly categorized” the support that Trump gets, and accused cable networks of waiting for Fox to declare Biden the winner.

After returning from a break, Limbaugh said that Fox News host Bret Baier asked if he was conceding the election.

“I just got this note from Bret Baier at Fox News saying that I’ve conceded the election. He wants to know if that’s true. ‘Did you concede the election?’ ” Limbaugh said. “I didn’t say that. I’m dealing in some hypotheticals here, but I’ve never conceded the election.”

“I’ve never said that this was over,” he added. “I’ve never said that.”

Votes are still being counted in several key battleground states, but the count is putting Biden closer to the presidency. The former vice president took narrow leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia early Friday morning, and winning both would ensure him the presidency.

Fox News currently estimates that Biden has 264 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 214.

Neither candidate has been declared the winner as of Friday afternoon.

