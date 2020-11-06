https://thehill.com/homenews/presidential-campaign/524907-lincoln-projects-schmidt-carlson-could-be-2024-gop-frontrunner

The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt predicted that Fox News personality Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonFox’s Baier: 2020 race in key battlegrounds is ‘narrowing fast’ On The Trail: The five factors that make Joe Biden the favorite Hunter Biden questions are too important for the media to dismiss MORE could be the next GOP presidential nominee.

“I think that Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024,” the political analyst told MSNBC while discussing the current presidential election and its aftermath.

Schmidt: “@TuckerCarlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024″ pic.twitter.com/JOBfMUkGUh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to state that future Republican candidates will “kowtow to the conspiracy that Trump was stabbed in the back” during the 2020 election, and will claim it as illegitimate.

Carlson’s name has been previously floated as a potential Oval Office contender by viewers and political types alike.

Sixteen major Republican figures said Carlson is building enough buzz that he would likely be a force in the 2024 presidential race if he decided to run, Politico reports.

“Let me put it this way: If Biden wins and Tucker decided to run, he’d be the nominee,” former Trump aide Sam Nunberg said.

Nunberg said he doesn’t know if a Carlson run for office is plausible, however, because he claims the TV anchor is “so disgusted with politicians.”

Carlson has yet to publicly comment either way on a possible White House run.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

