https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-election-legal-battle-lindsey-graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) declared that he would donate $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund. Graham announced the financial support of the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results on Thursday night during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“I’m here tonight to stand with President Trump,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “He stood with me, he’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate majority … He helped Senate Republicans. We’re going to pick up House seats because of the campaign that President Trump won.

“I’m going to donate $500,000 tonight to President Trump’s defense legal fund,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said.







Lindsey Graham pledges $500K to Trump’s legal fund



www.youtube.com



The money will come from Graham’s campaign account, according to a spokesperson.

Graham set a fundraising record for a Republican Senate candidate with $28 million in the third quarter during his re-election battle. His opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, raised $57 million in the third quarter, the most ever raised in that period by any U.S. Senate candidate. In total, Graham raised roughly $58 million, according to the Associated Press.

Graham went on to beat Harrison by 10 points in the 2020 election, 54.5% to 44.2%.

Earlier on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. called out Republicans for not supporting the president, citing only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) as exceptions.

“The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing,” the president’s son tweeted. “They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!”

When it was pointed out that Graham hadn’t shown support for the president as of Thursday afternoon, Trump Jr. responded, “No one is surprised.”

Graham’s donation will help fund the Trump campaign’s legal battle to contest the election procedures in the swing states of Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

During the “Hannity” interview, Graham discussed the presidential election, and proclaimed that the “allegations of wrongdoing are earth-shattering.”

When asked if Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania and elsewhere should invalidate the election results if there is corruption, Graham said, “I think everything should be on the table.” He also said, “Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

