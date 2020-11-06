https://www.dailywire.com/news/lindsey-graham-donating-500000-to-trump-campaign-legal-efforts-taking-election-to-courts

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced late on Thursday night that he will be donating $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign as they gear up for a legal fight in the court system over election results in several states where the race is close.

“I’m here tonight to stand with President Trump,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “He stood with me; he’s the reason we’re gonna have a Senate majority. My race was overwhelming. He helped Senate Republicans. We’re gonna pick up House seats because of the campaign that President Trump won.”

Graham also slammed the media’s inaccurate polls, saying, “Mainstream media polling is designed to suppress Republican votes. I won by 11, Susan [Collins] won by seven or eight [in Maine], Mitch [McConnell] won by 21 [in Kentucky]. It’s a game they play with their polling to depress the Republican vote.”

Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard wrote on Twitter that a spokesperson for Graham said that the funds would be coming out of Graham’s campaign account.

UPDATE: Graham’s spokesman tells me the $500,000 will come from his campaign account. Graham raised over $100M in his victory over @harrisonjaime in #SCSen. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 6, 2020

Graham’s announcement comes after Donald Trump Jr. called out “2024 GOP hopefuls” on Twitter for not showing support for Trump.

“The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote. “They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!”

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

