Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham indicated that the Senate may continue confirming President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees between now and Inauguration Day, regardless of who wins the election.

The South Carolina Republican said Friday the committee he leads “will keep operating.”

“I think we got some district court judges that were Republican and Democrat. But, yeah, the committee will keep operating. I’ll get back with you about more details about how far to go,” Graham said, according to The Hill.

“We’ll see what happens with the presidential race.”

The Hill noted that there are currently two vacancies on appellate courts and 55 on district courts.

Graham said his top priority at the moment, however, is to get a coronavirus aid package passed and out to the American people.

“I’ve been in the camp of going big. We need a big package, some Republicans don’t agree. We have to see how the presidential race shapes up,” he said, noting that he’d like to see something put together “before January.”

Regarding the election results, which are still being tabulated, Graham said Trump still has a chance to win Arizona. If Joe Biden wins the Grand Canyon State, that would end Trump’s chances of reelection.

“If Trump comes back in Arizona, and he actually takes Arizona, this is going to be one hell of a fight,” Graham said. “If at the end of the day he falls short in Arizona, I think most people trust Arizona to have done it right.”

