http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EChSIF2RRLo/

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

9:20 AM:

8:52 AM: Decision Desk calls race for Biden.

8:51 AM: Pennsylvania: Biden takes lead.

8:35 AM: Pennsylvania:

8:30 AM: Ben Sasse:

8:25 AM: A preview of what is ahead on the left.

7:59 AM: Pennsylvania:

7:55 AM: Pennsylvania: Toomey retiring from politics.

7:50 AM: More vote totals expected at the top of the hour.

7:35 AM: Pennsylvania:

7:15 AM: Georgia: Gwinnett will be one of the most important counties this decade.

7:10 AM: Pennsylvania:

7:05 AM: More results from Pennsylvania expected this morning.

6:59 AM: Biden takes slight lead in Georgia:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...