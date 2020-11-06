https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lou-dobbs-loses-it-explodes-at-richard-grenell/
Lou Dobbs berates Ric Grennell for complaining about the media instead of helping Trump
I understand his anger, but it’s not Grenell’s fault
Watch the full interview here…
Earlier, Lou Dobbs got heated with Grenell while they talked about why it took so long to put together a lawsuit over alleged “illegal votes” in Nevada and send a letter to DOJ and the FBI pic.twitter.com/Rs58flcyUL
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 5, 2020