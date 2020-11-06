https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grocery-store-limit-paper-goods/2020/11/06/id/995749

Some of the top grocery store chains in the country are placing limits on paper products like toilet paper and paper towels in the hopes of preventing empty shelves as supply remains low, CNN reports.

Most grocery stores imposed limits at the start of the coronavirus pandemic on paper goods after customers began buying bath tissue, disinfecting wipes, and other products in large amounts ahead of lockdown. Those limits eased as the pandemic lessened, but stores like Kroger, Giant, and H-E-B have begun reemploying them as supplies continue to remain low and coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

A spokesperson for Giant, a chain in the Northeast, said that they were “seeing little evidence of stockpiling, and there is no need to create panic,” but added that the supply chain “remains challenged.”

Raley’s Supermarkets in California noted that they are monitoring “stockpiling behavior closely,” and could “possibly reimplement” limits on certain products “accordingly in upcoming weeks,” according to an executive at the company.

The United States reported over 120,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record for the most reported in a single day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

