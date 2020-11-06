https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/524770-mcconnell-every-legal-vote-should-count

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts George Floyd’s brother: Biden ‘deserves a chance to prove himself worthy’ MORE (R-Ky.) on Friday called for “every legal vote” to be counted and said, “all sides must get to observe the process.”

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result,” McConnell tweeted.

The remarks could be read as McConnell throwing some support to President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE, though McConnell stopped far short of making claims about fraud that Trump has repeatedly stated on Twitter and in remarks at a White House briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s family members have pressured Republican office holders, including McConnell, to stand up over the issue.

But McConnell’s remarks mostly stuck to the safer line, that legally filed ballots should be counted.

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (R-Pa.) earlier on Friday pushed back on Trump’s claims of cheating in Pennsylvania.

“I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch. The president’s allegations … are just not substantiated,” he told Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s “Today” show.

Toomey announced last month that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Trump on Thursday evening accused Pennsylvania election officials of counting ballots received after Election Day without postmarks or identification and alleged Michigan election officials were “duplicating ballots.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

