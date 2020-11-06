https://www.oann.com/mcconnell-signs-of-economic-recovery-point-to-smaller-covid-19-stimulus/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mcconnell-signs-of-economic-recovery-point-to-smaller-covid-19-stimulus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that economic statistics including a 1 percentage point drop in the U.S. unemployment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package that is highly targeted at the effects of the pandemic.

McConnell told a Kentucky news conference that the fall to a 6.9% jobless rate, combined with recent evidence of overall economic growth, showed that the U.S. economy is experiencing a dramatic recovery.

“I think it reinforces the argument that I’ve been making for the last few months, that something smaller – rather than throwing another $3 trillion at this issue – is more appropriate,” McConnell told reporters.

