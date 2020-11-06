https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/mexican-president-declines-congratulate-biden-will-wait-election-lawsuits?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday he won’t congratulate a winner in the U.S. presidential election until all legal challenges are decided.

“With regard to the U.S. election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” Lopez Obrador said at a news conference.

His comments came hours after major news media in America declared Democrat Joe Biden had won the election after three days of extra vote counting.

The Mexican president said he enjoys good relations with both President Trump and Biden and was just being “prudent.”

