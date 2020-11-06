https://www.oann.com/mexico-reports-5931-new-coronavirus-cases-551-more-deaths/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mexico-reports-5931-new-coronavirus-cases-551-more-deaths

Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take a swab sample from a man and woman for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Mexico City, Mexico November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

November 7, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 5,931 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 551 additional fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 955,128 cases and 94,323 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

