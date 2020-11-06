https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michigan-update-election-software-gave-6000-trump-votes-to-biden-same-program-used-in-47-counties/

Posted by Kane on November 6, 2020 5:50 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Michigan GOP chairwoman says the software used to tabulate votes in Antrim county sent at least 6,000 Trump votes to Biden. 47 counties used the same software. Other states may have, too.

Full details here…

Full presser from Ronna McDaniel an hour ago



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...