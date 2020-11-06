https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michigan-update-election-software-gave-6000-trump-votes-to-biden-same-program-used-in-47-counties/
This is big. The software used to tabulate the votes in one county sent at least 6,000 Trump votes to Biden. 47 counties used the software. Other states may have, too. Was it a glitch or a “feature”? pic.twitter.com/eeV4VebbPd
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2020
Michigan GOP chairwoman says the software used to tabulate votes in Antrim county sent at least 6,000 Trump votes to Biden. 47 counties used the same software. Other states may have, too.
“closely examine their results for similar discrepancies.” #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #Michigan
— Scriberr News (@ScriberrNews) November 6, 2020
Full presser from Ronna McDaniel an hour ago