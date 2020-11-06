https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-gop-claims-software-glitch-switched-6000-republican-votes-to-democrat-47-counties-used-same-software

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox held a press conference on Friday outlining alleged irregularities and a software glitch that apparently caused 6,000 votes cast for Republican candidates to be inaccurately counted as votes for Democrats.

According to Cox, the error was found and corrected after the county hand-counted the vote. The software, though, was used in the same capacity in 47 other counties across the state, she said, warning of possible similar glitches elsewhere.

“In Antrim County,” Cox said, “ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000 vote swing against our candidates.”

“The county clerk [Sheryl Guy] came forward and said tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes. Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity,” she continued.

“Antrim county had to hand-count all of the ballots,” Cox said. “And all these counties that use this software need to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies.”

“The people of Michigan deserve a transparent and open process. Voters deserve to know that all legal votes are being counted,” concluded Cox.

According to WWMT news, McDaniel and Cox also “outlined what they called counting irregularities in the Detroit metro area, including what they called back-dating ballots, and vowed to pursue an investigation of the process.”

McDaniel also claimed that GOP poll watchers “were denied access to the tabulation work in some precincts.”

WATCH:

Michigan GOP Chair: Dozens of Michigan counties used the same software that caused 6,000 votes in one county to switch from Trump to Biden. “These counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies.” pic.twitter.com/ZK3uUcogNB — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2020

