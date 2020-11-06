https://pjmedia.com/election/carminesabia/2020/11/06/michigan-gop-says-6000-votes-in-one-county-switched-by-software-glitch-from-trump-to-biden-47-more-counties-used-same-software-n1130630

It may very well be that after all the smoke clears former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States.

But the counting is not over, and neither is the need for serious scrutiny as irregularities are being discovered.

On Thursday the Republican Party of Michigan held a press conference and said that a glitch in the tabulating software in one county gave 6,000 Republican votes, including those for President Trump, to Democrats.

One Michigan county clerk caught a glitch in tabulation software so they hand counted votes and found the glitch caused 6,000 votes to go to Biden + Democrats that were meant for Trump and Republicans. 47 MI counties used this software. All must check now! pic.twitter.com/21AXyJZDZi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2020

“In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6000-vote swing against our candidates,” Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox said.

“The county clerk came forward and said, ‘tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.’ Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity.

“Antrim County had to hand count all of the ballots and these counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies,” she said.

Now think about this. We are talking about 6,000 votes in just one county out of the 47 counties that used this tabulating software.

If, hypothetically speaking, each of those counties produced a 6,000-vote swing from one party to the other the result would be 282,000 votes.

As of this writing, Biden leads President Trump in the state of Michigan by 146,123 votes with 99 percent reporting.

We do not know if there were any issues with the software in any other counties and this is strictly hypothetical, but in this scenario, President Trump would win Michigan by 135,877 votes.

And Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she believes there are other irregularities in the state that could change the results of the election.

We have documented irregularities in Michigan. In Wayne County, poll watchers were kept in the dark with blocked windows & padlocked doors. At the TCF Center, a whistleblower said their supervisor asked them to illegally put dates on ballots. pic.twitter.com/VX5Lt0MYuK — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 6, 2020

“We have seen a lot of irregularities, Bret,” she said to anchor Bret Baier, “we’ve been pursuing reports coming in on our hotline, people who were disenfranchised from observing the vote count and some more serious allegations that we’re seeing.”

At a press conference on Thursday McDaniel said that the media should be helping to investigate these claims of irregularities.

“It needs to be pursued, not just by Republicans but also by Democrats. Because if we are going to come out of this and say this was a fair and free election, what we are hearing from the city of Detroit is deeply troubling,” she said.

“So we are going to pursue this. You know, the media, Joe Biden, have all said be patient. We should all be patient. But we should also be patient as we pursue these irregularities,” the chairwoman said.

But McDaniel’s uncle, Utah Sen. Sen, Mitt Romney, a world-renowned squish, said that the president was “wrong” for his rhetoric.

“He is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen — doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions,” the senator said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

