Michigan Republican Chairman Laura Cox spoke to reporters Friday about a software glitch in Antrim County that took about 6,000 votes from President Trump and GOP Senate candidate John James causing the normally red county to show a majority vote for former Vice President Biden and Democrat Sen. Gary Peters. Cox said the same vote tabulating software is used in 47 counties in Michigan and called on those counties to examine their vote counts.

Background via the Detroit Free Press (excerpt):

Antrim County has posted updated and revised numbers for the presidential and U.S. senate races after discovering major errors in the numbers the county initially sent to the Secretary of State’s Office. The revised numbers — arrived at after manually entering the results from printed tabulated tapes for all 16 precincts — show the northern Michigan county is still red, just not as dark a shade as it was in 2016. TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer The county is reporting Republican President Donald Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden by about 2,500 votes, with Trump receiving 56% of the just over 17,000 votes cast for president and Biden receiving 42%. Political observers had expressed shock early Wednesday when the county transferred numbers to the state showing Biden beating Trump by about 3,000 votes. Antrim is a Republican stronghold where local GOP officials have mostly run unopposed in recent elections… …The updated Antrim numbers, which are still unofficial, show Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James beating Democrat Gary Peters by just over 2,500 votes.

Laura Cox: “If all this wasn’t enough, in Antrim County ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a six thousand vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and said tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes. Since then we have now discovered that forty-seven counties use this same software in the same capacity. Antrim County had to hand count all of the ballots. And these counties that use this software need to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies. The people of Michigan deserve a transparent and open process.”

Michigan GOP Chair: Dozens of Michigan counties used the same software that caused 6,000 votes in one county to switch from Trump to Biden. “These counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies.” pic.twitter.com/ZK3uUcogNB — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2020

The count in Michigan as of Friday afternoon has Biden with about a 145,000 vote lead over Trump. The AP has called the race for Biden.

